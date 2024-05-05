Dilip Tirkey & Prime Abhilas expound the welfare of Minorites & Tribals at Odisha

Bhubaneswar: An upcoming book titled – ‘Towering Leadership: A Saga on Empathetic Governance’– authored by Prime Abhilas and Barendra Kumar– elucidates how each bone of Naveen Patnaik’s body is Secular in nature. The first ever Tribal sportsman to receive Padma Shri, Dilip Tirkey, the former Captain of Indian Hockey Team and current President of Hockey India, has mentioned in the book ‘Towering Leadership’ that, “The leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his style of functioning had a great impact on me. Before entering the political field, I had the privilege to interact with him on various occasions. His love for the development of the people is immense. Under his dynamic leadership, the state has achieved important milestones in various areas.

The overall progress during the BJD government in the state has caught world-wide attention. Now we can take proud with our Odia identity”. Dilip Tirkey, who is BJD’s Lok Sabha candidate for Sundergarh in this election, pointed out how Anwesha Scheme and the Akankshya Yojana were implemented by Naveen Patnaik’s administration to provide free education to children who belong to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. In the aforementioned book, Dilip Tirkey also states that Odisha is the first and only state in India to have formulated all the tribal bilingual dictionaries and trilingual tribal language proficiency module. Odisha is also the only state in the country where hundreds of schools have been adopted to teach tribal children in their mother tongue, thereby safeguarding linguistic human rights of tribal children of Odisha. Adv. Fr. Dibakar Parichha, the PRO of Catholic Archdiocese of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar has given his testimonial in this book, authored by Prime Abhilas and Barendra Kumar. Fr. Dibya says, “Patnaik’s secular image is characterized by his commitment to promoting religious tolerance and harmony in a state known for its cultural and religious diversity.

His government has ensured that all communities, regardless of their religious backgrounds, are afforded equal rights and opportunities. This commitment to secularism has helped foster an environment where people from different faiths can coexist peacefully and participate fully in the state’s development”. The book ‘Towering Leadership: A Saga On Empathetic Governance’ explains how Naveen Patnaik has been taking up the cudgels for minorities & tribals, how he has been a friend in need to Missionaries of Charity, how the Naveen Patnaik administration has provided financial aid for the development of multiple minority religious institutions, and how the Odisha government has been crusading for recognition of tribal languages. This book is also being translated into Odia language under the name “Katha Kaam, Kama Besi”, which is authored by Prime Abhilas and co-authored by Barendra Kumar. Both the English and Odia versions of this book is expected to be released very soon.