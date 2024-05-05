CUO will produce research-based documentary film on Bonda Tribe under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

The Central University of Odisha organized a preparatory meeting to produce a documentary film on Bonda Tribe under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, a flagship programme of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The meeting was chaired by Prof Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble V-C, CUO in the presence of Prof N C Panda, Registrar (I/C) , Prof B C Barik, Former V-C, Sambalpur University & Former Tagore National Fellow, Ministry of Culture, Government of India AND Shri Girish Kuber of Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram.

Prof N C Panda welcomed all the guests and committee members and said that the documentary film may be supplemented with research based publications. Dr Sourav Gupta, Assistant Professor, Dep’t of Journalism & Mass Communication delivered the introductory note and explained that Prof Barik has submitted his study report on the Bonda Tribe as the Tagore National Fellow and based on his research the CUO will produce an authentic documentary film on Bonda. Prof B C Barik presented a brief outline of the research and explained the various socio cultural aspects and transformations in Bonda way of Life. Shri Girish Kuber emphasized on dewesternizing the way of viewing tribal people and their practices.

Prof Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble V-C, CUO stated that the CUO will take all steps necessary to ensure a good quality film and also explore the use of tribal dialect in Odia literature. Prof Tripathi also said that the film will be made in three languages-Odia, English and Hindi. Prof V C Jha, Consultant, Academic & Admin. lauded the plan of CUO and said that it will be an important documentation for the region.

The committee members further deliberated on various technical aspects of the film like budget, script, visuals and presentation style. It was decided to visit Bonda Hills later in the year for a shooting schedule.

The committee members present in the meeting were Dr Chakradhar Padhan, Associate Professor, Hindi, Dr Kapila Khemendu, Associate Professor, Sociology, Dr Jayant Nayak, Assistant Professor, Anthropology, Dr. Prasenjit Sinha, Assistant Professor, English, Research Scholars and Alumni of Anthropology and JMC Department. On this occasion, Rutuparna Mohapatra, alumni of CUO from Anthropology Department and Research Assistant of Prof B C Barik was felicitated by V-C & Registrar of CUO.