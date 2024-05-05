IndiGo enhances connectivity with Thailand; adds daily direct flights between Delhi-Phuket

Additional flights between Delhi-Phuket to commence from 01 June 2024

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, has announced additional flights between Delhi and Phuket, Thailand, starting from June 01, 2024. Responding to the growing demand from business and leisure travellers, the airline is doubling its current frequency from 7 to an impressive 14 flights per week.

With the advantage of visa-free entry to Thailand, these additional flights will boost travel, trade, and tourism between both nations, thereby fostering stronger bilateral ties.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to add new flights on the Delhi-Phuket route taking our frequencies from the current 7 to 14 a week. These are in addition to our 7 flights a week from Delhi to Bangkok. In line with our commitment towards ‘giving wings to the nation’ and enabling travel aspirations, these flights will cater to the increasing domestic demand to explore Thailand’s largest island. With convenient visa rules, spectacular beaches, shopping & entertainment, Thailand has always been a prominent travel hub in Southeast Asia. IndiGo remains committed to delivering on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

Thailand is one of the top travel destinations in the world offering varied and rewarding experience, ranging from the vibrant marketplaces of Bangkok to the tranquil beaches of Phuket. Known as the pearl of the Andaman Sea, Phuket is Thailand’s largest island and offers a unique blend of Chinese and Portuguese cultures. It is famous for its magnificent white sand, majestic sea water, beautiful temples, lively towns, and delicious food. The islands of Phuket, Krabi, and Koh Samui are stunning places that provide immaculate beaches, glistening oceans, and bright coral reefs, making them the perfect tropical retreats.

IndiGo has increased the frequency of direct connectivity between Phuket and Delhi, along with seamless connections to other destinations including Bengaluru and Mumbai.