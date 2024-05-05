Surprise Inspection by Vigilance in the coal mines of MCL

Sambalpur : Led by Shri PK Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), domain experts from survey, mining and IT disciplines of the company as well as Geologists and Survey officials from CMPDI’s RI-7, Bhubaneswar have started inspecting various mining activities including coal stock verification at Bhubaneswari OCP in Talcher coalfields and Samleshwari OCP in Ib valley coalfields MCL from Friday.

This surprise inspection being carried out as a part of preventive vigilance is likely to bring more transparency and good governance in MCL.

Similar exercises are being carried out across other subsidiaries of Coal India and are being directly monitored by the Coal Ministry.