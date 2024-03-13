Bhubaneswar: Sanitation Workers Suspend Strike Following Assurances from BMC Mayor

Sanitation workers in Bhubaneswar, who had been on a cease-work strike since Monday, have temporarily halted their protest after further discussions with the BMC Mayor on Wednesday morning. They have resumed their duties and begun clearing garbage from the streets. The BMC has provided written assurance to address their demands for a salary increase within three days and waste segregation within 15 days. However, the workers have warned of resuming their strike if the BMC fails to fulfill its promise within the specified timeframe.