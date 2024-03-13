Odisha: Chairman Kartik Pandian Engages with Ravenshaw University Students, Unveils Nua-O Scholarship and Nabin Odisha Magic Card Initiative

As per the direction of CM Naveen Patnaik, Chairman #5T & #NabinOdisha Kartik Pandian visited #Cuttack where he took part in #NuaO and interacted with students of #Ravenshaw university. Shri Pandian informed students about Nua-O Scholarship under which all eligible PG and UG Students from State govt Universities, Govt Colleges, non-Govt aided and unaided Colleges will be benefitted and distributed the Scholarship sanction orders to students. Shri Pandian informed about State govt’s next major initiative, the futuristic #NabinOdishaMagicCard which will engage & empower the youth and enable them towards academic development, personality development, skill development and employment. He said that Microsoft Co-founder Mr Bill Gates, during his visit to #Odisha, was excited to learn about the intervention and has been requested to provide technical support for the initiative. #OdishaOnTheMove The #5T Chairman further said that the CM’s vision is to incentivise the academic and co-curricular activities of students, enabling them to have an all-round personality and make them confident, competent & compassionate individuals to take #Odisha to the next level. Students will be partners in building #NewOdisha, this is the dream of our CM, he added.