OdishaTop News

Odisha Government Unveils 22 New NACs, Elevates Bhanjanagar NAC to Municipality Status

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Odisha government has announced the establishment of 22 new Notified Area Councils (NAC) in 13 districts, along with the elevation of Bhanjanagar NAC in Ganjam to Municipality status. The newly formed NACs include areas in districts such as Boudh, Bolangir, Bargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Nayagarh, Puri, Sambalpur, and Sonepur. This decision comes in response to local demands, population growth, and the need for development and economic progress. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed optimism that these councils will contribute to the overall advancement of their respective regions.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.