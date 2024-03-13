Odisha to Grant Rs 25k Monthly Honorarium to State’s Padma Awardees

The Odisha government has announced its decision to grant a Rs 25,000 honorarium to individuals who have been honored with Padma awards by the Government of India. This honorarium is a token of appreciation for their remarkable contributions to society. Starting from April this year, recipients of Padma awards will receive this recognition from the state government. In a press release, the government highlighted the significance of Padma awards as the country’s highest civilian honors, acknowledging individuals who have brought pride to the nation across various fields. Several individuals from Odisha have previously been honored with Padma awards, and in 2024, four more individuals from the state received the Padma Shri award: Gopinath Swain, Bhagbat Padhan, Binod Maharana, and Binod Kumar Pasayat.