Relief is anticipated for Odisha as coastal regions are expected to experience a slight dip in temperature by 1-2°C. However, interior and Western parts of Odisha will persist with the ongoing heatwave conditions.

By May 6, the daily maximum temperature is forecasted to decrease by 3-4°C, providing respite from the intense heatwave due to anticipated rainfall. Over the past 17 days, extreme heat has disrupted daily routines across the state.