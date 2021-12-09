Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 11 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 11 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 195 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 8th December
New Positive Cases: 195
Of which 0-18 years: 24
In quarantine: 115
Local contacts: 80
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 2
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 11
6. Dhenkanal: 5
7. Gajapati: 1
8. Jajpur: 5
9. Jharsuguda: 2
10. Kendrapada: 2
11. Khurda: 99
12. Mayurbhanj: 13
13. Nayagarh: 2
14. Puri: 4
15. Rayagada: 1
16. Sambalpur: 8
17. Sonepur: 1
18. Sundargarh: 11
19. State Pool: 23
New recoveries: 264
Cumulative tested: 24241696
Positive: 1050955
Recovered: 1040403
Active cases: 2071