India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 130.39 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 80,86,910 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 130.39 Cr (1,30,39,32,286) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,35,89,181sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,85,160 2nd Dose 95,71,919 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,82,231 2nd Dose 1,66,40,653 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 47,27,96,104 2nd Dose 25,66,38,645 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 18,81,92,929 2nd Dose 12,96,48,490 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,77,32,931 2nd Dose 8,39,43,224 Total 1,30,39,32,286

The recovery of 8,251 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,40,97,388.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.36%,highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 42days now.

9,419 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseloadis presently at 94,742.Active cases constitute 0.27% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 12,89,983tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 65.19 Cr (65,19,50,127) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.74% remains less than 1% for the last 25 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be0.73%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 66 days and below 3% for 101 consecutive days now.