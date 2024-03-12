Bhubaneswar: Sanitation workers continue protest

The sanitation workers’ cease-work protest in Bhubaneswar continued into its second day on Tuesday, resulting in uncollected garbage strewn across the city’s streets, particularly in 53 out of the 67 wards of the Smart City. The workers are demanding a salary increase to Rs 15,000 and are opposed to waste segregation. Despite previous discussions with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation failing to yield results, the workers launched an indefinite strike on Monday.