Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Expands KALIA Yojana, Disburses Assistance to Farmers, and Inaugurates KALIA Kendras Across Districts

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik disbursed Rs 933.07 Crore as assistance for 46 lakh small, marginal, and landless farmers under the KALIA Yojana, unveiling KALIA Centres across all districts. He announced a three-year extension of the program until 2026-27, allocating Rs 6030 crore. Additionally, KALIA scholarships will now be offered to students from farming families attending prestigious educational institutions. Patnaik inaugurated KALIA Kendras in 30 districts to provide agricultural technical assistance, emphasizing their role as innovation and resource centers. Further, he provided Rs.2000 as additional financial assistance to homeless farmers for the current Kharif season, benefiting over 18 lakh landless farming families, and allocated Rs 360 crore for this purpose. Moreover, Rs 2,000 was deposited into the bank accounts of KALIA Yojana beneficiary farmers for the Kharif season 2024, benefiting over 45 lakh farmers. The Chief Minister highlighted that the prosperity of farmers is integral to the state’s prosperity. The event featured keynote speeches by Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Ranendra Pratap and Naveen Odisha Chairman Karthik Pandian.