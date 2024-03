The third Vande Bharat Express begins in Odisha. The Vande Bharat Express is on its way to Bhubaneswar from Visakhapatnam. It will cover Khordha Road, Berhampur, Palasa, Srikakulam and Vijaynagaram.

Vande Bharat Express will run six days a week, except Saturdays. 10 Vande Bharat Express trains have been launched across the country including Odisha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express from Ahmedabad