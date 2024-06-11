KVK-Khordha, ICAR-CIFA Bhubaneswar organized Krishi Jagaran-MFOI Samridh Kisan Utsav

Bhubaneswar: Krishi Vigyan Kendra–Khordha, ICAR- Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar, in association with Krishi Jagaran and Mahindra Tractor organized Millionaire Farmer’s of India (MFOI) Samridh Kisan Utsav at V.G.Jingran Auditorium, ICAR-CIFA on 11th June, 2024. Dr. P.K. Sahoo, Director, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar graced this occasion as Chief Guest. In his address he appreciated the activities of Krishi Jagaran for their excellence in knowledge dissemination for the rural and farming communities in agriculture and allied sectors. Krishi Jagaran is the undisputed leader in print, digital and social media platform in agri domain. He also valued the efforts of KVK-Khordha for organizing the events in a befitting manner and dissemination of technologies pertaining to agriculture and allied sectors for enhancing the farm income as well as improving the socio-economic status of the agrarian community. Dr. Harapriya Nayak, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK-Khordha, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar welcomed the Guests and delegates. She briefed about the programme and the importance of Samridh Kisan Utsav celebration across India. The Scientists of KVK-Khordha, Mr. Surendra Singh, Dr. P.R. Sahoo, Smt. Sukanti Behera encouraged the farmers to practice scientific agricultural practices by utilizing improved agriculture implements for drudgery reduction and doubling farmer’s income. Mr. Santosh Mitra, State Head, Mr. Yogesh Pimpalgaonkar, Senior Area Manager, Ms. Rujuta Kambli, Manager Special Projects, Mumbai, Mr. Mahendra Pradhan, Dealer of Mahindra Tractor present on this occasion. Mr. Subhra Mohanty, Regional manager, Krishi Jagaran briefed about the role of Krishi Jagaran and initiatives taken for the Millionaire Farmers of India. On this occasion 20 progressive farmers/farmwomen were felicitated for their outstanding contribution in agriculture and allied sectors in Khordha district. More than 160 farmers/farmwomen from different villages of Khordha district participated in the programme.