Dr. Jitendra Singh assumes charge as the Minister of State (Independent charge) for the Ministry of Earth Sciences

Dr Jitendra Singh assumed the charge of Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) today at the Prithvi Bhavan headquarters in New Delhi. He was welcomed by Dr. M Ravichandran, Secretary of MoES, along with senior scientists, officials, and MoES staff.

Dr. Jitendra Singh has held this portfolio nearly for two consecutive terms except for a brief period since 2014. He is a member of Parliament from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency. He is also the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.

Dr. Jitendra Singh assuming the charge of Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES)

Addressing the media after assuming charge Dr. J. Singh thanked the Honorable PM Shri. Narendra Modi, for his continued trust, support, and encouragement. “The challenges facing our planet demand bold action and scientific innovation. We must remain committed to harnessing the immense potential of Earth sciences to foster sustainable development, mitigate climate risks, advance data-driven policy and decision making, safeguard our people from risks, and enhance environmental stewardship for future generations.” Dr. Singh.

Dr. Jitendra Singh being welcomed by Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary, MoES

In his welcome address, Dr M Ravichandran said, “Under the leadership of Dr Jitendra Singh ji, the Ministry of Earth Sciences is poised to embark on a trajectory of transformative initiatives aimed at unlocking the vast potential of our planet’s resources sustainably and addressing challenges that cater to the needs of our citizens, keeping them informed and building community resilience.” Addl. Secretary & Financial Adviser, Joint Secretary and other senior officials from MoES were also present during the occasion.