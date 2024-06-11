Dr. Sukanta Majumdar assumes charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Education

The newly appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, assumed charge of his office in Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, today. On his arrival at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Majumdar was received by senior officials of the Ministry.

Dr. Majumdar interacted with the media representatives and expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership. Dr. Majumdar also congratulated the Minister of Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, stating that his vast experience will help him working in the Ministry and realising the PM’s vision for education sector.

Dr. Sukanta Majumdar has also served as a Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha. He is State President, BJP Bengal, since September ,2021. He represents the Balurghat (West Bengal) constituency. He holds an M.Sc, B.Ed and a PhD in Botany from the University of North Bengal. He is a Professor of Botany at the University of Gour Banga in the Malda district of West Bengal. He was a member of the Standing Committee on Information Technology and Committee on Petitions since 2019.