Jayant Chaudhary assumes charge as Minister of State for Ministry of Education

Shri Jayant Chaudhary assumed charge as Minister of State for Education at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, today. On his arrival at the Ministry of Education, Shri Chaudhary was welcomed by the senior officials of the Ministry.

He expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the trust placed in him and pledged his commitment to working diligently towards enhancing the education sector. Shri Chaudhary said that the government is committed to empower future generations. He also said that he was honored to have a role in the Ministry, which is driving the development and reforms of the key education sector.

Shri Jayant Chaudhary is an advocate for implementing programs and launches that integrate the deprived into the mainstream of development to ensure continued growth and development across sectors and the country at large.

He also brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the welfare of the people. He was a member of the Standing Committee on Commerce, the Consultative Committee on Finance, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and the Committee on Government Assurances. He has served previously on the Standing Committees on Agriculture and Finance as well as the Committee on Ethics.

Shri Jayant Chaudhary did his undergraduate studies at Shri Venkateswara College, Delhi University, and an M.Sc in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 2002.