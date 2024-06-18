BB Medicare opens advanced Bio Compostable Bags Manufacturing Unit at Tangi

Bhubaneswar : BB Medicare thrilled to announce the inauguration of cutting-edge Bio Compostable Bags Manufacturing Unit, set to revolutionize the sustainable packaging industry. The grand opening ceremony took place on June 17, 2024, The new facility located in Haladibasanta, Tangi, Cuttack.

This milestone marks a significant step forward in our commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation. New manufacturing unit will produce high-quality bio compostable bags, designed to reduce plastic waste and its harmful impact on the environment. These bags are made from natural, renewable resources and are fully compostable, providing an eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic bags.

The event was graced by Professor Pravat Kumar Roul, Vice Chancellor of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, as the Chief Guest. Attendees had the opportunity to tour the facility and witness the advanced production processes.

The manufacturing unit includes advanced Technology, utilizing the latest in eco-friendly manufacturing technology to produce durable and sustainable bio compostable bags such as grocery bags, garbage bags, pharmacy bags, shopping bags and carry bags. This unit expected to significantly reduce plastic waste, supporting global efforts to combat environmental pollution. The facility will create numerous job opportunities, contributing to local economic growth. Its adherence to the highest standards of quality and compliance, ensuring our products meet international environmental regulations.

BB Medicare Pvt Ltd is dedicated to driving positive environmental change through innovation and responsible manufacturing practices. The launch of this manufacturing unit aligns with our vision to create a greener, more sustainable future for all.

BB Medicare Pvt Ltd is a leading company in the sustainable packaging industry, committed to developing eco-friendly solutions that help protect the environment. Our mission is to innovate and produce high-quality, sustainable products that contribute to a healthier planet.