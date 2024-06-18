HCLTech Grant symposium at Bhubaneswar discusses strategies and challenges in addressing poverty in rural India

Bhubaneswar: HCLFoundation, which drives the corporate social responsibility (CSR) agenda of global technology company HCLTech in India, today conducted the third HCLTech Grant Pan-India Symposium 2024 at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on the theme ‘The Changing Definition of Poverty Line in Rural India – Strategies & Challenges’.

With an intent to strengthen sustainable rural development in the country, the HCLTech Grant Pan-India Symposium series provides a platform for social purpose organizations, including NGOs, civil society organizations, etc., to network and exchange ideas and learnings.

“We are committed to bolstering social impact within local communities and symposiums serve as meaningful platform to allow NGOs to understand how we can support them in their endeavors. Having witnessed the enthusiastic turnout and successful interactions at the symposiums so far, we are excited for the next cities in the queue as we meet other NGOs and civil society organizations too to help them in achieving community development goals,” said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Vice President, Global CSR, HCLTech and Director, HCLFoundation.

The HCLTech Grant Symposium 2024 series aims to raise awareness of the HCLTech Grant among NGOs. Edition 10 of HCLTech Grant India will provide funding of ₹16.5 Crore (~$2.2 million) to nine NGOs, selected through an independent, robust and democratic process. Three NGOs will receive ₹5 crore each for their projects of four-year duration in the categories of health, education and environment. Another six NGOs will receive a grant of ₹25 lakh each for projects of one-year duration.