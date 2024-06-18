Akasa Air deepens its commitment to service excellence with the launch of ‘QuietFlights’

Akasa Air, India’s leader in on-time performance, has introduced QuietFlights as a part of its commitment to ensure a restful and comfortable inflight experience for passengers travelling during early morning and late-night hours. For flights operating between 22:00 hrs to 06:00 hrs, the airline will minimise announcements to essential safety messages and adjust cabin lighting to create a calming environment, allowing passengers to enjoy uninterrupted relaxation and privacy.

Since its inception in August 2022, Akasa Air has been laser-focused on service excellence and has pioneered the introduction of several industry-first customer offerings in Indian aviation. This initiative further underscores the airline’s commitment to offering unparalleled flying experience that is second to none.

Commenting on the announcement, Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, of Akasa Air said “At Akasa, we value the importance of privacy and peace of mind while flying, and we are pleased to introduce ‘QuietFlights’. This new initiative reinforces our commitment to create a comfortable, relaxed and peaceful cabin experience.”

Mr. Coutinho added, “In today’s fast-paced day-to-day lifestyle, QuietFlights has been consciously designed to help passengers unwind with announcements minimised to the essential safety announcements combined with ambient cabin lighting that creates a calming inflight experience”.

Akasa Air has introduced multiple quality products and differentiated services to ensure an inclusive, warm and comfortable flying experience. Its brand-new fleet provides ample legroom and enhanced comfort and comes with USB ports in a majority of aircraft, allowing passengers to charge their gadgets and devices on the go. Café Akasa, the airline’s onboard meal service offers an assortment of healthy and delectable meals, including festive menus and industry-first options such as Kombucha, to offer customers an indulgent gourmet experience in the skies. Pets on Akasa allows customers to travel with their pets in the cabin or to carry them in cargo, based on their weight. In addition, in an endeavour to make travel inclusive, travelers can also choose to plan their travel with Akasa Holidays which offers customisable and all-inclusive holiday packages at affordable prices.

Akasa Air has introduced its safety instruction card and onboard menu card in Braille for persons with visual impairment. Akasa Air’s consistent on-time leadership, operational efficiencies and extremely positive customer feedback have made it a preferred carrier in India.

Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has served over 10 million passengers and connects with 25 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Doha (Qatar), Jeddah and Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).