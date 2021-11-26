Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 96 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 96 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 219 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 25th November
New Positive Cases: 219
Of which 0-18 years: 32
In quarantine: 131
Local contacts: 88
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 4
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Boudh: 1
5. Cuttack: 15
6. Dhenkanal: 1
7. Ganjam: 6
8. Jagatsinghpur: 5
9. Jajpur: 9
10. Jharsuguda: 4
11. Kendrapada: 3
12. Keonjhar: 3
13. Khurda: 96
14. Malkangiri: 1
15. Mayurbhanj: 15
16. Nayagarh: 4
17. Puri: 5
18. Rayagada: 2
19. Sambalpur: 10
20. Sundargarh: 10
21. State Pool: 22
New recoveries: 235
Cumulative tested: 23513313
Positive: 1048228
Recovered: 1037387
Active cases: 2385