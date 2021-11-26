Odisha: Cuttack reports 15 new Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 15 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 219 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 25th November

New Positive Cases: 219

Of which 0-18 years: 32

In quarantine: 131

Local contacts: 88

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 15

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Ganjam: 6

8. Jagatsinghpur: 5

9. Jajpur: 9

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Kendrapada: 3

12. Keonjhar: 3

13. Khurda: 96

14. Malkangiri: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 15

16. Nayagarh: 4

17. Puri: 5

18. Rayagada: 2

19. Sambalpur: 10

20. Sundargarh: 10

21. State Pool: 22

New recoveries: 235

Cumulative tested: 23513313

Positive: 1048228

Recovered: 1037387

Active cases: 2385