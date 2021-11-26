Odisha reports 219 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 219 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1048228. Khordha district registered the Highest of 96 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 15 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 25th November

New Positive Cases: 219

Of which 0-18 years: 32

In quarantine: 131

Local contacts: 88

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 15

6. Dhenkanal: 1

7. Ganjam: 6

8. Jagatsinghpur: 5

9. Jajpur: 9

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Kendrapada: 3

12. Keonjhar: 3

13. Khurda: 96

14. Malkangiri: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 15

16. Nayagarh: 4

17. Puri: 5

18. Rayagada: 2

19. Sambalpur: 10

20. Sundargarh: 10

21. State Pool: 22

New recoveries: 235

Cumulative tested: 23513313

Positive: 1048228

Recovered: 1037387

Active cases: 2385