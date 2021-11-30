Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 96 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 96 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 228 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 28th November.
Covid-19 Report For 29th November
New Positive Cases: 228
Of which 0-18 years: 35
In quarantine: 134
Local contacts: 94
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 1
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 3
6. Cuttack: 17
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Ganjam: 5
9. Jagatsinghpur: 4
10. Jajpur: 7
11. Jharsuguda: 3
12. Kendrapada: 4
13. Keonjhar: 3
14. Khurda: 96
15. Koraput: 2
16. Mayurbhanj: 21
17. Nawarangpur: 1
18. Nayagarh: 2
19. Puri: 10
20. Rayagada: 3
21. Sambalpur: 11
22. Sonepur: 2
23. Sundargarh: 5
24. State Pool: 23
New recoveries: 221
Cumulative tested: 23727873
Positive: 1049108
Recovered: 1038306
Active cases: 2338