Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 17 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 17 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 228 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 28th November.

Covid-19 Report For 29th November

New Positive Cases: 228

Of which 0-18 years: 35

In quarantine: 134

Local contacts: 94

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 1

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 3

6. Cuttack: 17

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 5

9. Jagatsinghpur: 4

10. Jajpur: 7

11. Jharsuguda: 3

12. Kendrapada: 4

13. Keonjhar: 3

14. Khurda: 96

15. Koraput: 2

16. Mayurbhanj: 21

17. Nawarangpur: 1

18. Nayagarh: 2

19. Puri: 10

20. Rayagada: 3

21. Sambalpur: 11

22. Sonepur: 2

23. Sundargarh: 5

24. State Pool: 23

New recoveries: 221

Cumulative tested: 23727873

Positive: 1049108

Recovered: 1038306

Active cases: 2338