Odisha reports 228 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 228 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1049108. Khordha district registered the Highest of 96 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 17 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 29th November

New Positive Cases: 228

Of which 0-18 years: 35

In quarantine: 134

Local contacts: 94

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 1

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 3

6. Cuttack: 17

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 5

9. Jagatsinghpur: 4

10. Jajpur: 7

11. Jharsuguda: 3

12. Kendrapada: 4

13. Keonjhar: 3

14. Khurda: 96

15. Koraput: 2

16. Mayurbhanj: 21

17. Nawarangpur: 1

18. Nayagarh: 2

19. Puri: 10

20. Rayagada: 3

21. Sambalpur: 11

22. Sonepur: 2

23. Sundargarh: 5

24. State Pool: 23

New recoveries: 221

Cumulative tested: 23727873

Positive: 1049108

Recovered: 1038306

Active cases: 2338