Odisha reports 228 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 228 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1049108. Khordha district registered the Highest of 96 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 17 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 29th November
New Positive Cases: 228
Of which 0-18 years: 35
In quarantine: 134
Local contacts: 94
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 1
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 3
6. Cuttack: 17
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Ganjam: 5
9. Jagatsinghpur: 4
10. Jajpur: 7
11. Jharsuguda: 3
12. Kendrapada: 4
13. Keonjhar: 3
14. Khurda: 96
15. Koraput: 2
16. Mayurbhanj: 21
17. Nawarangpur: 1
18. Nayagarh: 2
19. Puri: 10
20. Rayagada: 3
21. Sambalpur: 11
22. Sonepur: 2
23. Sundargarh: 5
24. State Pool: 23
New recoveries: 221
Cumulative tested: 23727873
Positive: 1049108
Recovered: 1038306
Active cases: 2338