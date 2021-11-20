Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 123 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 123 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 239 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 19th November

New Positive Cases: 239

Of which 0-18 years: 37

In quarantine: 140

Local contacts: 99

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 7

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 24

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 4

9. Jagatsinghpur: 1

10. Jajpur: 7

11. Kandhamal: 1

12. Kendrapada: 4

13. Khurda: 123

14. Koraput: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 13

16. Nayagarh: 1

17. Puri: 3

18. Sambalpur: 6

19. Sundargarh: 9

20. State Pool: 29

New recoveries: 354

Cumulative tested: 23177953

Positive: 1046798

Recovered: 1035967

Active cases: 2387