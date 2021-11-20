Odisha reports 239 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 239 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1046798. Khordha district registered the Highest of 123 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 24 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 19th November

New Positive Cases: 239

Of which 0-18 years: 37

In quarantine: 140

Local contacts: 99

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 7

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 24

6. Deogarh: 1

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 4

9. Jagatsinghpur: 1

10. Jajpur: 7

11. Kandhamal: 1

12. Kendrapada: 4

13. Khurda: 123

14. Koraput: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 13

16. Nayagarh: 1

17. Puri: 3

18. Sambalpur: 6

19. Sundargarh: 9

20. State Pool: 29

New recoveries: 354

Cumulative tested: 23177953

Positive: 1046798

Recovered: 1035967

Active cases: 2387