Odisha reports 239 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 239 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1046798. Khordha district registered the Highest of 123 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 24 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 19th November
New Positive Cases: 239
Of which 0-18 years: 37
In quarantine: 140
Local contacts: 99
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 7
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 24
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Ganjam: 4
9. Jagatsinghpur: 1
10. Jajpur: 7
11. Kandhamal: 1
12. Kendrapada: 4
13. Khurda: 123
14. Koraput: 1
15. Mayurbhanj: 13
16. Nayagarh: 1
17. Puri: 3
18. Sambalpur: 6
19. Sundargarh: 9
20. State Pool: 29
New recoveries: 354
Cumulative tested: 23177953
Positive: 1046798
Recovered: 1035967
Active cases: 2387