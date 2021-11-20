Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 24 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 24 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 239 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 19th November
New Positive Cases: 239
Of which 0-18 years: 37
In quarantine: 140
Local contacts: 99
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 7
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 24
6. Deogarh: 1
7. Dhenkanal: 1
8. Ganjam: 4
9. Jagatsinghpur: 1
10. Jajpur: 7
11. Kandhamal: 1
12. Kendrapada: 4
13. Khurda: 123
14. Koraput: 1
15. Mayurbhanj: 13
16. Nayagarh: 1
17. Puri: 3
18. Sambalpur: 6
19. Sundargarh: 9
20. State Pool: 29
New recoveries: 354
Cumulative tested: 23177953
Positive: 1046798
Recovered: 1035967
Active cases: 2387