Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt allows jatra, opera, drama and melody shows with strict adherence to Covid19 norms.

As per the order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha, Cultural gatherings/programmes including melodies, orchestra/jatra/opera, dances-classical, folk and other permitted dance forms, cultural competitions, open air theatres/drama/nukkad natak/street plays/other such performances etc shall be allowed to open with due compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

Also, auditoriums/assembly halls/similar facilities will be allowed to open with due compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

Following COVID safety protocols to be adhered to:

1. As per the order, open air threatres/jatra/opera will be permitted by the local authorities subject to compliance of COVID safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing. As many as 2000 persons will be allowed maintaining a distance of 6 feet from each other and seating arrangement will be made accordingly.

2. As far as possible, facility for online booking of tickets may be arranged by the organisers and sufficient number of counters will be opened to prevent crowding during booking of offline tickets.

3. For indoor halls, the number of viewers/spectators will not exceed 50% of the seating capacity of the hall.

4. Cinema halls, theatres will be allowed to open with upto 50% of capacity and operate with due compliance to Covid protocols.

5. In closed places, the number of persons including invitees will not exceed 50% of the hall capacity.

6. The person having two-dose vaccination certificate and Rapid Antigen Test and RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hours prior to the function will be allowed to attend the event.

7. The organiser of the function will ensure adherence of Covid safety protocols such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet between participants and provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash/sanitizer will be mandatory.

8. Persons with symptoms of influenza like infection and severe acute respiratory infection will not be allowed to the function.

9. Vulnerable groups of people such as persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women are not advised to attend the function.

10. Chewing of Gutkha/Paan and spitting at event place is strictly prohibited.