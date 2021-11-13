Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 115 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 115 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 247 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 12th November
New Positive Cases: 247
Of which 0-18 years: 37
In quarantine: 144
Local contacts: 103
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Cuttack: 22
5. Deogarh: 7
6. Dhenkanal: 2
7. Gajapati: 2
8. Jagatsinghpur: 9
9. Jajpur: 8
10. Jharsuguda: 3
11. Kalahandi: 1
12. Kendrapada: 7
13. Khurda: 115
14. Koraput: 3
15. Malkangiri: 1
16. Mayurbhanj: 12
17. Puri: 2
18. Rayagada: 1
19. Sambalpur: 13
20. Sundargarh: 8
21. State Pool: 26
New recoveries: 339
Cumulative tested: 22778231
Positive: 1045209
Recovered: 1033991
Active cases: 2790