Odisha reports 247 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 247 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1045209. Khordha district registered the Highest of 115 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 22 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 12th November

New Positive Cases: 247

Of which 0-18 years: 37

In quarantine: 144

Local contacts: 103

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Cuttack: 22

5. Deogarh: 7

6. Dhenkanal: 2

7. Gajapati: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 9

9. Jajpur: 8

10. Jharsuguda: 3

11. Kalahandi: 1

12. Kendrapada: 7

13. Khurda: 115

14. Koraput: 3

15. Malkangiri: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 12

17. Puri: 2

18. Rayagada: 1

19. Sambalpur: 13

20. Sundargarh: 8

21. State Pool: 26

New recoveries: 339

Cumulative tested: 22778231

Positive: 1045209

Recovered: 1033991

Active cases: 2790