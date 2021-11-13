Odisha reports 247 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 247 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1045209. Khordha district registered the Highest of 115 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 22 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 12th November
New Positive Cases: 247
Of which 0-18 years: 37
In quarantine: 144
Local contacts: 103
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 2
2. Bargarh: 1
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Cuttack: 22
5. Deogarh: 7
6. Dhenkanal: 2
7. Gajapati: 2
8. Jagatsinghpur: 9
9. Jajpur: 8
10. Jharsuguda: 3
11. Kalahandi: 1
12. Kendrapada: 7
13. Khurda: 115
14. Koraput: 3
15. Malkangiri: 1
16. Mayurbhanj: 12
17. Puri: 2
18. Rayagada: 1
19. Sambalpur: 13
20. Sundargarh: 8
21. State Pool: 26
New recoveries: 339
Cumulative tested: 22778231
Positive: 1045209
Recovered: 1033991
Active cases: 2790