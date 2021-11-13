Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 22 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 22 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 247 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 12th November

New Positive Cases: 247

Of which 0-18 years: 37

In quarantine: 144

Local contacts: 103

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 2

2. Bargarh: 1

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Cuttack: 22

5. Deogarh: 7

6. Dhenkanal: 2

7. Gajapati: 2

8. Jagatsinghpur: 9

9. Jajpur: 8

10. Jharsuguda: 3

11. Kalahandi: 1

12. Kendrapada: 7

13. Khurda: 115

14. Koraput: 3

15. Malkangiri: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 12

17. Puri: 2

18. Rayagada: 1

19. Sambalpur: 13

20. Sundargarh: 8

21. State Pool: 26

New recoveries: 339

Cumulative tested: 22778231

Positive: 1045209

Recovered: 1033991

Active cases: 2790