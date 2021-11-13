India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 111.40 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 58,42,530 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 111.40 Cr (1,11,40,48,134) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,14,01,023 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,80,192 2nd Dose 93,17,204 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,73,803 2nd Dose 1,61,44,615 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 43,05,85,042 2nd Dose 16,59,93,869 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 17,78,11,757 2nd Dose 10,35,94,850 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,14,37,662 2nd Dose 7,04,09,140 Total 1,11,40,48,134

The recovery of 12,403 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,38,26,483.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.26%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 139 consecutive days now.

11,850 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently at 1,36,308 is lowest in 274 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.40% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

12,66,589tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 62.23 Cr (62,23,33,939) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.05% remains less than 2% for the last 50 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be0.94%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 40 days and below 3% for 75 consecutive days now.