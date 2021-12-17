Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 20 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 20 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 154 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 16th December
New Positives Cases: 154
Of which 0-18 years: 26
In quarantine: 91
Local contacts: 63
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Bhadrak: 3
2. Balangir: 1
3. Boudh: 1
4. Cuttack: 20
5. Deogarh: 7
6. Dhenkanal: 2
7. Ganjam: 4
8. Jagatsinghpur: 2
9. Jajpur: 2
10. Kalahandi: 1
11. Khurda: 79
12. Mayurbhanj: 4
13. Nayagarh: 1
14. Puri: 2
15. Rayagada: 1
16. Sambalpur: 3
17. Sundargarh: 2
18. State Pool: 19
New recoveries: 166
Cumulative tested: 24708131
Positive: 1052472
Recovered: 1042002
Active cases: 1976