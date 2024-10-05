Orissa HC Orders Use of Sound-Free Firecrackers for Ravan Podi in Cuttack

This year, there will be no firecracker competition in Cuttack during Ravan Podi, as ordered by the High Court, which permits only environmentally friendly light-emitting crackers. The court mandated that all arrangements be completed by October 10, with events held near the Mahanadi banks.

Additionally, the Cuttack Rural Police have imposed strict restrictions for the idol immersion procession after Dussehra, including a ban on dancing for both men and women to maintain law and order. These measures were discussed in a meeting with Cuttack District Collector Dattatreya Bhausaheb Shinde and puja committee representatives.