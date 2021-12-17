Odisha: Khurdha District Reports 79 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurdha District Reports 79 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 154 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 16th December

New Positives Cases: 154

Of which 0-18 years: 26

In quarantine: 91

Local contacts: 63

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Bhadrak: 3

2. Balangir: 1

3. Boudh: 1

4. Cuttack: 20

5. Deogarh: 7

6. Dhenkanal: 2

7. Ganjam: 4

8. Jagatsinghpur: 2

9. Jajpur: 2

10. Kalahandi: 1

11. Khurda: 79

12. Mayurbhanj: 4

13. Nayagarh: 1

14. Puri: 2

15. Rayagada: 1

16. Sambalpur: 3

17. Sundargarh: 2

18. State Pool: 19

New recoveries: 166

Cumulative tested: 24708131

Positive: 1052472

Recovered: 1042002

Active cases: 1976