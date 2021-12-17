Odisha reports 154 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 154 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1052472. Khordha district registered the Highest of 79 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 20 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 16th December
New Positives Cases: 154
Of which 0-18 years: 26
In quarantine: 91
Local contacts: 63
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Bhadrak: 3
2. Balangir: 1
3. Boudh: 1
4. Cuttack: 20
5. Deogarh: 7
6. Dhenkanal: 2
7. Ganjam: 4
8. Jagatsinghpur: 2
9. Jajpur: 2
10. Kalahandi: 1
11. Khurda: 79
12. Mayurbhanj: 4
13. Nayagarh: 1
14. Puri: 2
15. Rayagada: 1
16. Sambalpur: 3
17. Sundargarh: 2
18. State Pool: 19
New recoveries: 166
Cumulative tested: 24708131
Positive: 1052472
Recovered: 1042002
Active cases: 1976