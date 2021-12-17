Odisha reports 154 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 154 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1052472. Khordha district registered the Highest of 79 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 20 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 16th December

New Positives Cases: 154

Of which 0-18 years: 26

In quarantine: 91

Local contacts: 63

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Bhadrak: 3

2. Balangir: 1

3. Boudh: 1

4. Cuttack: 20

5. Deogarh: 7

6. Dhenkanal: 2

7. Ganjam: 4

8. Jagatsinghpur: 2

9. Jajpur: 2

10. Kalahandi: 1

11. Khurda: 79

12. Mayurbhanj: 4

13. Nayagarh: 1

14. Puri: 2

15. Rayagada: 1

16. Sambalpur: 3

17. Sundargarh: 2

18. State Pool: 19

New recoveries: 166

Cumulative tested: 24708131

Positive: 1052472

Recovered: 1042002

Active cases: 1976