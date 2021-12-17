India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 135.99 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 70,46,805 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 135.99 Cr (1,35,99,96,267) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,42,79,769 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,85,958 2nd Dose 96,29,532 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,83,666 2nd Dose 1,67,42,999 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 48,38,74,667 2nd Dose 28,50,59,645 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 19,08,70,116 2nd Dose 13,75,94,350 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,92,84,012 2nd Dose 8,81,71,322 Total 1,35,99,96,267

The recovery of 7,886 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,41,62,765.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.38%,highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for last 50days now.

7,447 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India’s Active Caseloadis presently at 86,415. Active cases constitute 0.25% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.