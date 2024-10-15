Bus Collision with Truck Near Telengapentha Leaves 6 Injured

A passenger bus collided with a truck near Telengapentha in Cuttack district, Odisha, on Tuesday morning, injuring seven people who were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital. The accident occurred around 5:30 AM when the bus, en route from Phulabani to Cuttack, collided with a truck. All passengers were safely evacuated, and the injured bus helper was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Local police are investigating, and preliminary findings suggest the driver may have dozed off while driving.