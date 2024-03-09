Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated India’s first Indoor Athletics Centre and Indoor Aquatic Centre at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to Indian athletics and swimming, CM Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated India’s first Indoor Athletics Centre and Indoor Aquatic Centre at the #KalingaStadium in #Bhubaneswar. CM also laid the foundation stone for the Indoor Diving Centre. The Indoor Athletics Centre is India’s first such centre which is capable of hosting indoor continental and regional championships.

CM expressed confidence that both Indoor Athletics Centre and the Aquatic Centre will certainly help set new standards for sporting excellence on both international and national stages. “It also marks an important step towards further strengthening Odisha’s robust sports ecosystem and our partnership with Reliance Foundation, JSW & Inspire Institute of Sports,” CM said.

The Diving Centre will feature temperature controlled diving pool of 25 m, with an additional 5m for Synchronized Swimming and seating capacity for 500 spectators. Speaking on this occasion, CM said that the new indoor facilities will help athletes to train and compete, round the year, without any external weather disturbances.

The Indoor Athletics centre boasts a 10,000-square-meter track, installed by the renowned Italian firm, Mondo SpA, used in Olympics, marking a pioneering feat within the country. The centre includes a 200-meter synthetic track, an 80m+20m running track, and designated areas for long jump, triple jump, pole vault, and shot-put, each meticulously designed to meet specific athletic requirements.