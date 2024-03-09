Odisha Cabinet Approves Rs 6164.80 Cr To Implement ‘Ama Bus Stand’ Scheme Till 2029

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved Rs 6164.80 crore for the implementation of the ‘Ama Bus Stand’ scheme for six years from FY 2023-24 to FY 2028-29.

To ensure “Enhanced Public Transport Infrastructure and Facilities in the State of Odisha”, the Government of Odisha has taken a transforming step by launching the Scheme titled ‘Ama Bus Stand’ with the objective of Construction / Renovation, Operation & Maintenance of Bus Stands across the State in a saturation mode. It is envisaged to provide the benefit of the public transport system to every nook & corner of the State.

Major benefits envisaged under the Ama Bus Stand Scheme:

Developing Ama Bus Stands in all the Blocks, major subdivisions & towns of Odisha is a transformative move that can boost the State’s connectivity, inclusive growth, social cohesiveness, economic development, and environmental sustainability.

To make the rural connectivity Scheme-LAccMI, successful comprehensive Public Transport infrastructures like Bus stands are very essential

The proposed Ama Bus Stands would ensure people, especially those who live in rural/ semi-urban areas, have the means to receive superior Public Transport facilities & amenities, which shall boost the Socioeconomic well-being of the region.

Bus stands have the potential to ignite local economic activities. acting as catalysts that foster tourism, generate employment opportunities, and stimulate business growth. This includes the establishment of shops, cafes, restaurants, and various transportation-related services.

Having Bus Stands in every corner of the State would create a network of infrastructure that can be used in times of emergencies such as quick evacuation, emergency medical transport, and distribution of relief supplies during catastrophes or medical crises.

Bus stands to play a pivotal role in the functioning of a State’s Transportation system. Serving as a hub for Public Transit, it facilitates the movement of people and goods. Hence, the proposal places a strong emphasis on the design, construction, Operation & maintenance of modern, high-standard and eco-friendly Bus Stands in all the Blocks, major subdivisions & Towns of Odisha. The Scheme would further ensure efficient & effective monitoring & monetization, enforcement and safeguarding of our public assets.

Under the Scheme “Ama Bus Stand” a total of 318 numbers of Bus Stands are proposed to be developed in three phases across the 30 Districts of the State. On 19.10.2023 the Cabinet had earlier approved the Phase-I of Ama Bus Stand Scheme. In Phase I, the Government has developed 55 new Bus stands. In Phase II of the Scheme. 133 nos. of new Bus stands would be developed. In Phase-I11,130 nos of new Bus stands would be developed which currently is in the conceptual stage. Further, some existing Bus stands would also be incorporated into this Scheme to ensure higher coverage as well as efficient operation & management.