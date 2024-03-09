OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha Cabinet approved the amendment in NUAO Scholarship guidelines

By OdAdmin

Rourkela: Odisha Cabinet led by CM Naveen Patnaik has approved the amendment in NUAO Scholarship guidelines. It will benefit the UG, PG students pursuing non-technical courses in institutions under administrative control of other departments. The move underscores Govt’s commitment to nurture inclusive & high quality education.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.