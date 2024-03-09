Odisha Cabinet approved a proposal to modify pay structure of Elementary Teachers, Headmasters and Officers working in the Elementary Cadre

Rourkela: Odisha Cabinet chaired by CM Naveen Patnaik has approved proposal to modify pay structure of Elementary Teachers, Headmasters and Officers working in the Elementary Cadre with an additional expense of ₹587 Cr annually. Due to the modification, as many as 1,04,350 Teachers, Headmasters and Officers will be benefitted.
