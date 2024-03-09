OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsRourkela

Odisha Cabinet approved a proposal to facilitate establishment of IT industries and other IT related infrastructure in Rourkela

By OdAdmin

Rourkela: Odisha Cabinet chaired by CM Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal to facilitate establishment of IT industries and other IT related infrastructure in Rourkela. Government land measuring 4.780 acre will be given on lease in favour of
IDCO to set up the infrastructure.

