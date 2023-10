Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of some passangers in a train accident between Kantakapali and Almonda Station. CM also conveys his deep sympathy to the bereaved families. Sri Patnaik wishes speedy recovery of the injured passengers.

CM has directed the SRC and Collectors of Raygada & Koraput to extend immediate help in rescue & relief operations.