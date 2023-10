Kathmandu: UN Secretary General António Guterres who is on a four- day visit to Nepal met with Prime Minister of Nepal, President of Nepal

& key leaders to discuss the peace process, climate crisis, Nepal’s support to multilateralism and UN Peacekeeping.

UN Secretary-General called on President Ramchandra Paudel, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli today, itself.