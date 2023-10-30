The 11th Birthday of Wikidata was celebrated in Bhubaneswar by the Odia Wikimedians User Group

Bhubaneswar: The Odia Wikimedians User Group celebrated Wikidata’s 11th birthday at Bhubaneswar. Wikidata is a sister project of Wikimedia Foundation that was launched in 2012 with the goal of connecting all Wikimedia projects and the major emphasis was to construct a machine and human intelligible database of free knowledge.

Members of Odia Wikipedia such as Chinmayee Mishra, Aliva Sahoo, Gyana Ranjan Sahoo, Sailesh Patnaik, and Sangram Keshari Senapati attended the User Group’s celebration at the Utkal Kanika Galleria in Kalpana Square.

“We, the Odia Wikimedians, have been involved with Wikidata since its inception, and one of our administrators, Mr. Mrutyunjay Kar, has done an outstanding job not only for Odia or Odisha-related topics, but also for other Indic languages. With over 200K edits on Wikidata, Mr. Kar has created a variety of dashboards for Odia, English, and other Indian language Wikipedias. It is an occasion to commemorate the 11-year journey.” added by Gyana Ranjan Sahoo, an Admin of Odia Wikipedia.

Ms. Aliva Sahoo, another user, has said, “I have been editing on Wikidata since 2017 and have completed #100wikidays on Wikidata as well as Odia Wikipedia and Odia Wikisource.” It’s a joy to meet the other contributors and celebrate a happy moment here.”

Apart from celebrating Wikidata’s birthday, the User Group wishes to express their appreciation to Ms. Chinmayee Mishra for successfully organizing an international event, “WikiWomenCamp 2023,” in India with the fellow women contributors.

“I have seen the community since 2012, from the beginning phase to achieving a lot. Volunteers like Gapu Bhai (Sangram Keshari Senapati) has done a fantastic job on Wikidata with over 400K edits, and his latest efforts to add Odia music albums, Jatra Party, Jatra actors, and plays to Wikidata will bring a tremendous movement to Odia Wikipedia in the future. Though we were unable to organize a large event, this little gathering with the birthday celebration will undoubtedly motivate others to join the Wikimedia Movement.” said by Sailesh Patnaik, an Odia Wikipedia volunteer who is presently working with the Wikimedia Foundation.