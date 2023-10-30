USISPF honours Nita. M. Ambani with the 2023 USISPF Global Leadership Award for Philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility

New Delhi: The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a leading independent body committed to deepening relations between India and the US, is proud to announce that Nita. M. Ambani is the recipient of the 2023 USISPF Global Leadership Award for Philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Nita M. Ambani, Founder and Chair of Reliance Foundation was presented the award by John Chambers, Chairman of USISPF, at a reception in New Delhi on Sunday 29 October attended by USISPF Board Members, top Indian business leaders, and Government of India officials.

Speaking at the award event, Nita M. Ambani said: “Today, I accept this award with humility and gratitude, on behalf of my entire team. I represent the beating heart of Reliance, our beacon of hope and empowerment – Reliance Foundation, through which we have touched the lives of over 71 million people. At Reliance, doing good and giving back has always been a way of life. Long before CSR became a norm, Reliance has been fulfilling our CMR, our Corporate Moral Responsibility. It has now transformed into our philosophy of WE CARE. We care for the planet. We care for humanity. And we care for our nation.”

Mrs Ambani commended USISPF for their work. “I also take this opportunity to convey my deep appreciation to USISPF and its leadership for being a strong bridge in deepening the natural bonds between India and US. In just over six years, the Forum has strengthened people to people and business to business ties between India and US.”

Nita M. Ambani is an acclaimed philanthropist and businesswoman whose leadership of the Foundation has impacted the lives of millions of Indians through education, arts, sports and healthcare. Her work in particular champions women’s and children’s causes, which are at the heart of national efforts to bridge the gender divide and maximize women’s contributions to India’s growing economy.

Nita M. Ambani’s significant contribution in arts and culture was recently recognized when she became the first Indian to be elected as Honorary Trustee on the Board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. In the past year, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opened in Mumbai to widespread critical acclaim. NMACC has quickly become a buzzword for world class performing and visual arts as well as an incubator for the finest Indian talent. Reliance Foundation’s sporting initiatives have supported young athletes across India at the grassroots as well as to shine on the global arena, demonstrating the inspiring role that sports can play in nation-building.

As India’s representative on the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Nita M. Ambani successfully led the Indian delegation that won the right to host the 141st IOC Session in India, after four decades, an event held successfully at Mumbai in October 2023. The occasion reignited Olympic fever as an Indian city seeks to win the right to host the Olympic Games in 2036. She is familiar in domestic sports in her role as the promoter and mentor of the Mumbai Indians franchise, and has campaigned for cricket to be included in the Olympics, which will happen in the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Commenting on Nita M. Ambani ’s award, USISPF Chairman Mr. John Chambers said: “One of the most important awards that an organization can give is for social responsibility and philanthropy. It’s so important for people who have been successful in life to give back and create platforms for others to succeed. One such person is Nita M. Ambani, who epitomizes this example of altruism and through her work in Reliance Foundation has been exemplary in the fields of arts, sports, culture, and education.”

USISPF President and CEO, Dr. Mukesh Aghi who commenced and later closed proceedings stated: “We are delighted to award Nita M. Ambani for her tireless efforts to enrich the lives of many Indians. Nita M. Ambani is someone who believes that the work is never done and that there is so much more left to accomplish. At a time of hard power globally, she has shown us the reach and impact of soft power, especially in preserving and promoting India’s rich tapestry of arts and showing us that sports is a vital tool in nation-building.”

USISPF was delighted to host panel discussions with eminent Olympians, Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Gold Medalist, and ace shuttler, former world number 1, and Olympian Bronze medalist, Saina Nehwal, and eminent director, playwright, screenwriter Feroz Abbas Khan on telling an Indian story through cinema and plays.